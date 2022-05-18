Noah Igbinoghene: If I keep working, it’s going to turn out in my favor

Getty Images

When the Dolphins took cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 draft, the intention was to add a player who would play a major role on their defense.

That bet has yet to pay off. Igbinoghene played 28 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie and didn’t do particularly well. He then dropped to just 78 snaps in seven games during the 2021 campaign.

The arrival of a new coaching staff could have led to the book being closed on Igbinoghene, but, for now, he’s getting a shot to make a better impression than he’s made to this point in his NFL career.

“It’s starting off really good,” Igbinoghene said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “We’re in OTAs right now. It’s an everyday process, so just keep going every single day and just get better. That’s really my main focus. If I keep working, it’s going to turn out in my favor. . . . It’s a process. It’s not going to happen so fast. I’ve got to be patient with myself and this team as well.”

Igbinoghene said he’s confident that “something beautiful will happen” if he can find more consistency than he managed over the last two years. Others may have more doubts, but he’ll have a shot to turn things around as long as he remains on the Miami roster.