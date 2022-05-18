Packers announce Jaire Alexander extension

Getty Images

The Packers have made it official.

Green Bay announced that the team has signed cornerback Jaire Alexander to a contract extension.

“We are very excited to be able to come to an agreement that keeps Jaire in Green Bay,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He has consistently performed at a high level during his time with the Packers and we look forward to his continued growth as both a player and a leader for this team.”

Alexander’s is now under contract through 2026. His deal is set to pay out will pay out $98.076 million over five seasons if all of his per-game roster bonuses are earned.

In 48 career games, Alexander has recorded five interceptions and 44 passes defensed.