Packers sign long snapper Jack Coco, waive Jahmir Johnson

Getty Images

The Packers signed long snapper Jack Coco on Wednesday, the team announced.

They waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson in a corresponding move.

Coco is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech. He participated in the Packers’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player earlier this month.

Coco appeared in 39 games with two starts during his four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He served as the team’s long snapper for three seasons, while also seeing time at tight end.

He had five career receptions for 26 yards.

Coco joins Steven Wirtel on the depth chart at the position.