Parris Campbell enjoying “first real healthy offseason” of NFL career

Getty Images

The Colts took wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round of this year’s draft and the way Parris Campbell‘s career has unfolded likely impacted that decision.

Campbell has only played in 15 games over his first three seasons because of injuries, including the foot injury that limited him to six appearances in 2021. The last of those appearances came in Week 18 when he played in the Colts’ crushing loss to the Jaguars with plates and screws in his foot.

They were removed after the end of the season and Campbell said on Wednesday that he’s enjoying his “first real healthy offseason” as a pro as a result. He also responded to those who believe he can’t stay healthy.

“Excuse my language, to hell with that,” Campbell said, via Larra Overton of the Colts website.

Campbell flashed the playmaking ability that made him a second-round pick when he went 51 yards for a touchdown on his final catch last season. This is the final year of his contract and likely the final chance he has to show the Colts he’s capable of more than the occasional splash play.