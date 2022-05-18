Rams re-sign four undrafted free agents waived a day earlier

Getty Images

The Rams waived five undrafted free agents Tuesday. The team re-signed four of them Wednesday after they cleared waivers.

The Rams announced they added tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, defensive back Daniel Isom and receiver Lance McCutcheon back to the roster.

The four players were among the 17 the defending Super Bowl champions added just after the draft.

Though the Rams did not have a selection until the third round of the 2022 draft, they ended up picking eight players to add depth to their squad.