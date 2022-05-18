Saints sign Josh Black

Getty Images

The Saints made official the signing of offensive guard Josh Andrews on Wednesday. They also signed defensive lineman Josh Black.

Black, a Syracuse product, went undrafted earlier this month. He had rookie minicamp tryouts with the Bears and the Saints.

The Saints need depth in the interior of their defensive line, and Black has seen action at both defensive end and defensive tackle. He also has played in multiple systems.

Black earned All-ACC honorable mention last season. He totaled 155 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and one interception during his Syracuse career.