Trey Lance takes on leadership role in welcoming the rookies to the team

Getty Images

As soon as the 49ers drafted the ninth of nine draft choices, Trey Lance requested the phone numbers of all his new teammates.

The quarterback texted the rookies, welcoming them to the team.

Lance even showed up to the practice field for the first day of the 49ers’ rookie minicamp to see them in person.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t yet gone, but it’s clear that in taking on a leadership role, Lance believes it’s his team and his time.

“I’ve met Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld,” rookie quarterback Brock Purdy said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “They’ve just been welcoming me with open arms and been great guys so far, and I know that those are the kind of people and teammates they are from what I’ve heard.

“I’m excited to get in that room and learn from them and compete.”

Garoppolo is rehabbing in Southern California after undergoing right shoulder surgery March 8. The surgery complicated his future, with the 49ers holding onto Garoppolo for the time being.

Lance, though, is the presumptive starter, with Sudfeld the possible backup depending on what happens with Garoppolo.

Purdy said he had not heard from Garoppolo.