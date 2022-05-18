With wins over Seahawks and Chargers, Russell Wilson would become fifth QB to beat every team

Getty Images

Four quarterbacks have beaten every NFL franchise. There can be a fifth member of the 32-team club in 2022.

As noted by John Breech of CBSSports.com, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson needs victories over the Seahawks in Week One and the Chargers in Week Six or Week 18 to accomplish that feat.

The first two games will be played on Monday Night Football.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre are the quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams.

Wilson’s Seahawks lost to the Chargers in 2014 by the score of 30-21. In 2018, the Chargers beat Wilson and the Seahawks, 25-17. In both games, Philip Rivers led the Chargers to victory over Wilson’s team.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has beaten the 31 other teams. He won’t have a chance to beat all 32 unless he leave the Packers and plays for a team that eventually crosses paths on the schedule with Green Bay.