Azeez Ojulari would love to see Kayvon Thibodeaux break his team rookie sacks record

USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojulari made eight sacks last season to set a Giants’ rookie record, at least since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982. He is hoping to hold the record for only one season.

The Giants selected pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall choice. Thibodeaux made 19 sacks in 32 games over three seasons, including an Oregon school-record nine sacks in 2019.

Ojulari said his new teammate has the potential to have more sacks this season than he did last season as a rookie.

“I’ll be excited,” Ojulari said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “We push each other out there already. To see him do that would be great, for sure. I believe we’re going to feed off each other and we’re going to help us in the long run. Can’t wait.”

Ojulari, a second-round choice in 2021, broke the former rookie record of 5.5 sacks set by B.J. Hill in 2018. Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor had 9.5 sacks in his rookie season of 1981, a year before sacks became an official stat.

Ojulari was the first rookie to lead the Giants in sacks since Taylor.

“It was a big blessing,” Ojulari said. “All the players that came through here – what a great franchise to do it at. And to see yourself improve daily, it was great. It’s a blessing to be out there to play the game and to play at a high level and to go out there and ball and make those plays.”