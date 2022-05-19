Bears announce front office promotions

Getty Images

The Bears announced several front office promotions Thursday as General Manager Ryan Poles continues to build his staff.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work our player personnel staff and scouts have put in to this organization since January,” Poles said in a statement. “These promotions and hirings are all well-deserved and put us in a great position moving forward when it comes to scouting the best talent at the collegiate and NFL levels.”

Area scout Breck Ackley earned a promotion to assistant director of college scouting. Pro scout Chris White now will serve as assistant director of pro scouting, while national scouts Sam Summerville and Francis Saint Paul were elevated to senior national scouts.

Ashton Washington, who spent last season as a scouting assistant, earned a promotion to player personnel coordinator, and Charles Love, also a scouting assistant the past two seasons, now is a pro scout.

Other promotions and changes involving area scouts include John Syty (southwest) and Brendan Rehor (southeast). Poles also hired area scouts Tom Bradway (northeast) from the Raiders and Ryan Cavanaugh (midwest), who spent 12 seasons with the Texans before serving as a college scouting coordinator at Ohio State in 2021. The Bears also named Ryan Weese, who spent the past two seasons with the Montana State football program, a scouting assistant.

On the football administration side, Mike Santarelli, former director of football systems, was promoted to executive director of football technology, while James Cosh now is manager of football administration/pro scout. Cosh previously held the position of salary cap/pro scouting analyst.