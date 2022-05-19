Bengals sign fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson

Getty Images

The Bengals signed first-round pick Daxton Hill on Wednesday and they got another deal done with a draft pick on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of fifth-round safety Tycen Anderson. The team has four other picks left to sign before the entire group is under contract.

Anderson spent the last five seasons at Toledo and was first-team All-MAC during the 2021 campaign. He had 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in 10 games for the Rockets.

The Bengals have Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates back at safety from last season, although Bates is currently not working with the team because he’s looking for a long-term deal rather than playing on the franchise tag.