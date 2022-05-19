Bobby Wagner: I have to learn before I can lead

Getty Images

After the Rams signed linebacker Bobby Wagner earlier this year, head coach Sean McVay said that the veteran’s ability to be a leader was one of the things that excited him about the signing.

Wagner played that role for many years in Seattle, but he’s not quite ready to fill those shoes with his new team yet. Wagner said he is still getting to know how the Rams handle their business and that he feels that’s a necessary step before he tries to move into a leadership position.

“I’m pretty intentional,” Wagner said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I’m definitely coming in here and being myself. I also understand that they have a way of going about things. In order to lead, you’ve got to learn how they do things before you jump in. That’s been my thing, just trying to learn how everything operates. Then I’ll start to use some of my experience to kind of pass to guys. Once you build that trust off the field, on the field becomes easy.”

Wagner said he’s been watching film of the team on the field and he’s been engaging his teammates on topics like basketball and music in order for everyone to feel comfortable with one another. The next few months will allow for more of all that and give Wagner a path to the kind of role that excited McVay upon his arrival.