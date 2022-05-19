Brian Daboll encouraging Daniel Jones to “cut it loose”

Getty Images

Daniel Jones has 49 total turnovers since being drafted in 2019, tied for third-most in the league. So, reducing turnovers has been an annual goal for the Giants quarterback.

But new coach Brian Daboll is encouraging an aggressive approach from Jones, giving him license to throw the ball without fear of making a mistake.

“Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball,” Daboll said Thursday, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “But again, you can’t go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he’s got a shot on the right read, let it go.

“There’s going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.”

Jones has thrown 17 interceptions the past two seasons combined, ranked 20th in the NFL. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who played under then-offensive coordinator Daboll in Buffalo, had 25 interceptions in the same span to rank second among all quarterbacks.

“The facts were we were turning the ball over a lot. I was turning the ball over a lot,” Jones said. “But I don’t know. I think as a quarterback you have to be able to do both. You have to be aggressive, take shots, but also protect the ball. It’s finding the balance there and the best guys can do that. So, I’m always working to improve that piece of the decision-making process and being smart.”

Jones, 24, faces a crucial fourth season. In 37 starts, and 38 games played, he has passed for 8,398 yards with 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.