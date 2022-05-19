Browns cut Reggie Robinson with failed physical

Posted by Charean Williams on May 19, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 20 49ers at Cowboys
Getty Images

The Browns claimed cornerback Reggie Robinson off waivers from the Texans. They waived Robinson with a failed physical designation Thursday.

Robinson entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Cowboys in 2020. He played five games for the team as a rookie, seeing action on 65 special teams snaps, and made one tackle.

He spent all of last season on injured reserve, and the Cowboys waived him in March.

The Texans claimed him off waivers and had him on their offseason roster until this week.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Browns cut Reggie Robinson with failed physical

  1. Never seen that last name before. If he makes the team, he’ll be in consideration for one of the more unusual names in football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.