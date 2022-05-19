D.J. Reed: Sauce Gardner a prototypical lockdown cornerback

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets made upgrading their cornerback corps a priority this offseason and they made big additions to the group in both free agency and the draft.

D.J. Reed signed with the team as a free agent after turning in the best season of his career with the Seahawks in 2021. The Jets expect him to continue playing at a high level and they plan to see him doing it with first-round pick Sauce Gardner manning the other side of the field.

Gardner never allowed a touchdown while at Cincinnati and his play led many people to anoint him as the best corner in this year’s draft class. Reed said that Gardner has been just as good as advertised since joining the roster.

“I love him man. I watched his tape and he’s everything that the media is saying he is, he’s a lockdown cornerback,” Reed said, via the team’s website. “He did it in college, and I believe he can do it at the NFL. He’s prototypical, he has elite characteristics, and he plays with great eye discipline. He can catch, too. He makes great plays on the ball and it’s just an overall complete cornerback in my opinion. I’m looking forward to balling with him.”

The Jets defense was absymal last season. Hitting on both corners would be a big step toward avoiding that fate again this year.