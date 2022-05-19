Daniel Jones: Giants declining 2023 option “is what it is”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is heading into the final year of his contract after the team declined their option on his deal for the 2023 season, but he said Thursday that the contract situation isn’t weighing too heavily on his mind as he prepares for September.

Jones said “it is what it is” when asked his feelings about a decision that was “out of my control, out of my hands” this offseason. Jones said that his focus is on preparing to play as well as he can because that will set the wheels in motion for another contract with the Giants or someone else.

“I think it’s more about winning games and knowing that if we win games and we have a good season then that’s going to take care of a lot of things for everyone,” Jones said. ”Everything we do is about that goal.”

Jones said that he’s confident that he can accomplish his goals in the months to come. The Giants are taking a more cautious approach that will cost them a bit more if Jones finally cleans up his game and leads them to a winning season, but that will likely be fine with them if it means the end of life in the cellar of the NFL.

9 responses to “Daniel Jones: Giants declining 2023 option “is what it is”

  1. Jones doesn’t have that much talent around him on offense or defense. And although he performed poorly, this is a good move for both. If he plays well this year he’ll get a new deal and if not he’ll have to move on. Looks like another year in the cellar.

  2. Dave Gettleman did jones a life-long disservice by drafting him that high. Dave traded up to get his man. He could’ve made a good living as a backup had he gone in the 5th or 6th round. I am a life long ACC fan & there was nothing on Jones’ resume that said he was a top ten pick….nothing.

    Of the 3 Trubisky, Howell & Jones, Howell has shown the most promise. That promise, however has faded. He was picked in round 5, which is where the other two should have been picked.

  6. Well he actually has a decent line on paper at least for the first time. Let’s see if all his receivers don’t get hurt this year.

  8. Danny Dimes is a bust just like Saquan. It is what it is sorry Giants fans. Facts are difficult.

