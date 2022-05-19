Dayo Odeyingbo feels more comfortable after fully recovering from torn Achilles

Getty Images

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo made it into the Colts lineup for the final 10 games of the 2021 season, but he wasn’t playing at the level that made him a second-round pick last spring.

Odeyingbo tore his Achilles during Senior Bowl workouts and said that he was healthy enough to play, but “the rest of your body is still catching up and kind of getting rid of some of the compensation you made up while you were being injured.” He produced six tackles, one quarterback hit, one-half sack, and one forced fumble on 173 defensive snaps while in that mode.

The expectation is that Odeyingbo will be able to do more this time around. Odeyingbo said he’s made a lot of progress in terms of his health and that it’s led him to feel more at home than he did as a rookie.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable just being healthy all through the offseason, having time to come in and prepare myself and then coming in [with] a new staff, new coach —kind of like a fresh start,” Odeyingbo said, via the team’s website. “It’s been real good. I’m feeling more comfortable this spring.”

The Colts also drafted Kwity Paye in the first round last year and they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, so they haven’t put all their pass rushing eggs in Odeyingbo’s basket. Should he join the other two in firing on all cylinders, though, the Colts defense should be a tough one to crack.