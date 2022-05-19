Giants sign Michael Jacquet, waive Antonio Valentino

Getty Images

As the Giants continue their offseason program, they have made a move to bring in another defensive back.

New York announced that the team has signed corner Michael Jacquet and waived defensive tackle Antonio Valentino as a corresponding move.

Jacquet has spent time with the Eagles and Jaguars since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in seven games with two starts for Philadelphia as a rookie, recording three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack.

He played one game for Jacksonville last year and was on the field for a few special teams snaps.

Jacquet joins Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey as additions to the Giants’ secondary in the last couple of days.

New York had recently added Valentino as an undrafted free agent.