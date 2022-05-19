James Bradberry picked Eagles after a look at the roster

Posted by Charean Williams on May 19, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Nine days after the Giants cut James Bradberry the Eagles signed him. The Eagles will pay him $10 million. The Giants will take a $11.7 million dead cap hit.

Bradberry had more than Philadelphia interested in his services, but one look at the Eagles’ roster is all it took to convince him.

““I saw the guys on the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line,” Bradberry told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradberry said the scheme fits his abilities, which also was an important consideration. He will team with Darius Slay to give the Eagles potentially one of the league’s top corner tandems.

Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and Slay in 2021. In the past six seasons, the two have combined for 34 interceptions and 166 pass breakups.

“I’m just interested in meeting him, but I know he’s a great player, and I’m excited playing next to him,” Bradberry said. “I know he’s got great ability, and I feel like we’re going to complement each other well.”

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “James Bradberry picked Eagles after a look at the roster

  1. Philly really did well in changing this team around. If hurts plays well they will be the team to beat in the NFC east.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.