James Bradberry picked Eagles after a look at the roster

Getty Images

Nine days after the Giants cut James Bradberry the Eagles signed him. The Eagles will pay him $10 million. The Giants will take a $11.7 million dead cap hit.

Bradberry had more than Philadelphia interested in his services, but one look at the Eagles’ roster is all it took to convince him.

““I saw the guys on the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line,” Bradberry told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradberry said the scheme fits his abilities, which also was an important consideration. He will team with Darius Slay to give the Eagles potentially one of the league’s top corner tandems.

Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and Slay in 2021. In the past six seasons, the two have combined for 34 interceptions and 166 pass breakups.

“I’m just interested in meeting him, but I know he’s a great player, and I’m excited playing next to him,” Bradberry said. “I know he’s got great ability, and I feel like we’re going to complement each other well.”