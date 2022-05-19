Joe Burrow: Browns had to take a chance at Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield will land on his feet

Getty Images

The Bengals are the current top dogs in the AFC North. But that could easily change this season with Lamar Jackson returning healthy for the Ravens and the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about his thoughts on the competition in his division, particularly in light of Cleveland’s moves. Burrow told the group he understood why the Browns traded for Watson — even though Baker Mayfield has experienced plenty of success against the Bengals.

“When you have a guy like Deshaun, you have to take a chance at that because he’s such a great player,” Burrow said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But Baker is a really good player, he’ll land on his feet.”

Burrow added that Mayfield is in “a really tough situation.” The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is currently still on the Browns’ roster, though he’s not participating in the voluntary offseason program. There’s presently no clear trade destination for Mayfield either.

“He was hurt all last year and every time we play him, he balls,” Burrow said. “The first time we play him, week two of my rookie year, we lost like [35–30] or something, and the next time we play him, I throw 400 yards, he goes like [22-28] with five touchdowns. Goes on a two-minute drive, touchdown, won the game. I haven’t beat the Browns yet.”

Mayfield is 6-1 against Cincinnati with a 3-0 record against Burrow.

The Bengals and Browns will square off in Week Eight in Cleveland and Week 14 in Cincinnati in 2022. It remains to be seen whether Watson will be the quarterback for either matchup, as he is still facing a suspension.