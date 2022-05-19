Joe Burrow: Browns had to take a chance at Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield will land on his feet

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 19, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
The Bengals are the current top dogs in the AFC North. But that could easily change this season with Lamar Jackson returning healthy for the Ravens and the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about his thoughts on the competition in his division, particularly in light of Cleveland’s moves. Burrow told the group he understood why the Browns traded for Watson — even though Baker Mayfield has experienced plenty of success against the Bengals.

“When you have a guy like Deshaun, you have to take a chance at that because he’s such a great player,” Burrow said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But Baker is a really good player, he’ll land on his feet.”

Burrow added that Mayfield is in “a really tough situation.” The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is currently still on the Browns’ roster, though he’s not participating in the voluntary offseason program. There’s presently no clear trade destination for Mayfield either.

“He was hurt all last year and every time we play him, he balls,” Burrow said. “The first time we play him, week two of my rookie year, we lost like [35–30] or something, and the next time we play him, I throw 400 yards, he goes like [22-28] with five touchdowns. Goes on a two-minute drive, touchdown, won the game. I haven’t beat the Browns yet.”

Mayfield is 6-1 against Cincinnati with a 3-0 record against Burrow.

The Bengals and Browns will square off in Week Eight in Cleveland and Week 14 in Cincinnati in 2022. It remains to be seen whether Watson will be the quarterback for either matchup, as he is still facing a suspension.

12 responses to “Joe Burrow: Browns had to take a chance at Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield will land on his feet

  1. Joe speaking like Tom Brady, learning fast. Hope he gets a championship soon, really enjoy the kid.

  4. Lets see how mentally tough Watson is when he gets back on the field and at the podium. Nowhere to hide from ruthless fans and media.

  5. Joe I like you better when you,just played….sssshhhh don’t spoil it!

  6. So Burrow is now Brady yet he can’t beat the Browns??????? Alrighty then. LOL!

  7. Vasteelerfan says:
    May 19, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Joe I like you better when you,just played….sssshhhh don’t spoil it!

    Yeah, terribly annoying when he’s interviewed.

  8. The Bengals got a class act when they drafted Burrow. I hope he can stay healthy and have a long career.. Guys like him are great for the NFL.

  9. Joe Burrow meteoric rise played a role in Baker’s situation. Both #1 overall draft picks, Burrow took one of the worst offensive lines to the SB in his second year. Baker had one of the best offensive lines, loaded roster and underachieved. It’s hard to keep Baker after watching what Burrow just accomplished.

  10. RB1 was healthy last year for the Ravens. It didn’t matter.

    Joey b and the Boys putting up 1,000+ again.

  11. Tons of admiration for this guy. Hope he’s healthy and competitive out there for a long time.

  12. Never seen a guy who just lost a Super Bowl get so much press… NFL flavor of the month, I guess.

