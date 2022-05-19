Marcus Epps focused on things he can control in Eagles safety competition

Getty Images

The Eagles filled a hole in their secondary this week when they signed cornerback James Bradberry, but they haven’t settled on who will fill the one created by the departure of safety Rodney McLeod.

Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace are the likeliest in-house replacements for McLeod, who started 75 games over the last six seasons. Epps told reporters this week that McLeod was a “great player, great leader, great teammate,” but that he’s not approaching his bid to take over the starting job as a bid to fill his former teammate’s shoes at the back end of the defense.

“My biggest thing is I try to focus on things I can control, and the only thing I can control right now is me and my actions and what I do every day,” Epps said, via Nick Tricome of PhillyVoice.com.

There may be options on the trade or free agent market before the end of the season, but the Eagles will likely be standing pat if Epps takes full control of things in the coming weeks.