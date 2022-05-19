OC Mike Kafka calling plays at Giants practice, but no decision on games

USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll is the head coach of the Giants because of his success calling plays for the Bills offense the last few years, but he said in January that he wasn’t sure if he would continue doing so in his new job.

Mike Kafka was hired as the offensive coordinator after Daboll made those comments and his background suggests that Daboll calling plays remains on the table. Kafka’s five years of NFL coaching experience came as a quality control and quarterbacks coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City, so he’s never called plays in a game before.

On Thursday, Kafka told reporters that he’s been calling plays at practice but that the team has not made any decision about how the process will go in the regular season.

Whether Kafka gets the reins or not this fall, the Giants will be hoping to see a metamorphosis from quarterback Daniel Jones under the new coaching staff.