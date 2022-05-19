Quez Watkins: I’ll keep doing what I do with A.J. Brown here

Getty Images

The arrival of A.J. Brown has changed the look of the Eagles wide receiving corps heading into the 2022 season and created a lot of excitement about what his acquisition will mean for the passing game.

That excitement extends to Brown’s fellow wideouts. DeVonta Smith said that he’s looking forward to learning from Brown as he enters his second season and Quez Watkins shared his thoughts on the acquisition when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Watkins said he “loved” the move and what it will mean for the entire group.

“It’s an extra threat in the room,” Watkins said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “For us, we’re going to be really dynamic. We’re all good guys, we’re all going to compete, we’re all going to do our part. My role is not going to change — I’m going to continue to do what I do.”

What Watkins did a lot of last season was play in the slot and he put up most of his 43 catches for 647 yards while in that role. It was a new experience for Watkins, but one that should provide him plenty of opportunities in an offense that also has Brown, Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert drawing attention from defenses.