Report: Greg Olsen will call Super Bowl LVII with Kevin Burkhardt

Getty Images

The news that Tom Brady will be joining Fox Sports as a game analyst after he finishes playing raised questions about how much longer Brady plans to play and it also raised a question about whether he’d get a jump start on his broadcasting career this season.

A Fox spokesperson declined comment about whether there’s a chance that Brady would be in the booth for Super Bowl LVII if the Buccaneers aren’t playing in the game. If he is, it will reportedly be a three-man booth.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Greg Olsen has a deal in place with Fox to join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on the call for the next Super Bowl, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Olsen and Burkhardt worked together last season and are set to be Fox’s No. 1 team this season.

Marchand notes there’s a chance that Brady could be part of the coverage in the booth or as part of the pre-game coverage if the Bucs are eliminated, but it will be quite some time before we know if that’s going to be in the cards.