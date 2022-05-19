Report: T.Y. Hilton remains in contact with Colts, “fruitful” talks with two other teams

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has not found a place to play in 2022, but the longtime Colts wideout isn’t looking to hang up the cleats at this point.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that Hilton has remained in contact with the Colts and has let them know that he plans to play in the 2022 season. Holder also reports that Hilton has had “fruitful conversations” with two other teams about continuing his career outside of Indianapolis.

It’s hard to know how fruitful those talks could be if they have not resulted in a deal for Hilton at this point. A return to the Colts may be his preference, but they drafted Alec Pierce in the second round and have sounded bullish about their young receivers throughout the offseason.

Should that opinion change by the end of the offseason program, the Colts could turn back to Hilton as long as someone else hasn’t moved more quickly to secure his services.