Steelers complete second G.M. interview with Brandon Hunt

Another interview for the Steelers General Manager job has come to an end.

The Steelers announced on Thursday afternoon that they have completed an interview with their pro scouting director Brandon Hunt. Kevin Colbert is retiring after more than two decades in the organization and more than a decade as the team’s G.M.

Hunt has been with the Steelers since 2010 and he also interviewed for the Raiders G.M. opening this year. He’s also spoken with the Bills and Eagles for non-G.M. jobs during the Steelers search process.

Hunt joins vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan as internal candidates to succeed Colbert. Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley have also interviewed twice.