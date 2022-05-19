T.J. Edwards on James Bradberry: We’re just adding big pieces to this

Getty Images

When word emerged on Wednesday that the Eagles were signing James Bradberry, many of the cornerback’s new teammates were in the building for the offseason program.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards was one of them. He was getting in a lift in the weight room when the news broke but found out before talking to the media.

“It’s awesome,” Edwards said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re just adding really big pieces to this. Now, it’s just about everyone kind of finding their role, fitting in, and also making sure that we’re focusing on the details and one day at a time because I think we’ve got all these good players and guys who play really good football but you gotta come in and put it all together in a way we want it to look. I think that’s exciting.”

Bradberry agreed to a reported one-year, $10 million deal. He’s expected to be one of the team’s top corners alongside Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

Last season, Bradberry recorded 17 passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions with the Giants.