Texas A&M targets Nick Saban for violating SEC bylaws

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT
If Nick Saban’s chronic complaints are in reality a long con aimed at unleashing NIL hell on the college football landscape, he’s committed to the ruse.

His Wednesday accusations that Texas A&M “bought” every player it recruited this year, has sparked not only an epic reaction from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher but also an official complaint from the school to the SEC.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told Ross Dellenger of SI.com that Bjork has spoken with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey regarding the possibility that Saban violated conference sportsmanship bylaws.

Bjork called Saban’s comments a “personal attack” on the school and the coach. Bjork also believes that Saban could be reprimanded for his words.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Dellenger. “There is a saying . . . an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses. . . . This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity. To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

That’s fine and that’s fair. However, if Saban personally attacked Texas A&M and Fisher, what did Fisher do on Thursday? As awesome as it was, it was a personal attack by Fisher on Saban.

So be careful what you ask for, Bjork. Your head coach could end up facing the same consequences that Saban does.

7 responses to “Texas A&M targets Nick Saban for violating SEC bylaws

  3. “Saban has always been low life. It gets overlooked because he wins.”

    And he wins because he recruits better than anyone not because he can coach better than anyone.

  4. Saban (Little Napoleon) is whining. Fisher is spot on. Saban feels threatened. Ever since A&M has been in the SEC, he has felt threatened. Saban has a great coaching team around him, and even better athletes that want to be on the Alabama team because it will possibly lead to a shot in the NFL.
    A&M is catching up to his little dynasty and he’s getting scared. He needs to look in the mirror and improve as a coach.

  5. Texas A&M hasnt denied they bought players. It might be legal but did they buy all their players is the question. Its no longer about prestige and history. Its about who has the deepest pockets.

  6. Watching the Fisher press conference it was clear that Fisher and many coaches know dirt on Saban. Very possible that some of that dirt will come out in the open after Saban publicly called another coach a cheater. This entire thing could snowball into ending Saban’s career.

  7. Saban misses the old days when cash was king and athletes were controllable. Alabama does not have clean hands in their deep pockets.

