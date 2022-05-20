A.J. Brown says his peace is being threatened because he was traded

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown released a statement today about unspecified concerns he has related to fan reaction to his trade from the Titans.

Apparently referencing a football camp in Tennessee that he has decided to pull out of, Brown said that he was sorry to the kids attempting the camp, but felt he had no choice because of the way some adults in Tennessee have acted toward him since he moved on to Philadelphia.

“I’m so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded,” Brown wrote. “I’m every bad word it is for taking care of MY FAMILY! if you’re not aware just look on social media. I’m a man first and I will always do what I feel is right for me and my family. People are upset and that’s fine but it’s not that serious when it comes to me. People can disrespect me on social media and that’s fine but being disrespectful to my face is whole another things and I’m not tolerating it on any level. So forgive me for not putting myself in a place where my peace could be threatened because if something happens and I rect, I’m the one who has everything to lose and not willing to risk my peace, my family, or my job.

“I would love to make everyone children’s day but not if I’m putting my own at risk. Please don’t say nothing is going to happen because nobody knows that. I’m sure someone will still have a problem with this and that’s fine as well. If you can’t understand that then it’s because you don’t want to. Take care! Love.”

As is often the case for pro athletes who change teams, Brown has taken some social media abuse from fans of his former team. And Brown has decided to avoid appearances in Tennessee, to prevent that social media abuse from moving into real life.