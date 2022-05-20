Allen Robinson: Playing in Sean McVay’s offense will bring the best out of me

Getty Images

The Rams added receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, giving him a reported three-year deal worth $46.5 million.

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson has put together some strong seasons for Jacksonville and Chicago, eclipsing 1,000 yards three times. But he’s only reached the Pro Bowl once — back in 2015 when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and led the league with 14 touchdowns.

Coming off a 2021 season in which he played only 12 games and caught 38 passes for 410 yards with one score, Robinson is looking forward to playing under head coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

“Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson said this week, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

Robinson added that he’s enjoyed how McVay “allows players to play,” even as the coach makes corrections and adjustments.

“It’s his coaching style that truly allows players to play freely and then we just correct off of that,” Robinson said. “So whenever I step onto the field, I’m able to be myself. And if I do mess up something or am wrong here, he’ll correct me and we’ll just keep it pushing. Every time I step on the field, I feel like I can be and play at my best self.”

In McVay’s offense with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, Robinson is primed for a strong 2022 playing alongside receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.