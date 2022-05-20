Bengals sign Cam Taylor-Britt, Jeffrey Gunter

Getty Images

The Bengals drafted three defensive backs last month and all of them are now under contract.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is the latest to agree to a four-year deal with the team. First-round pick Daxton Hill and fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson have also signed with the team.

Taylor-Britt spent the last four seasons at Nebraska and left the school with 140 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Shortly after announcing Taylor-Britt’s signing, the Bengals also announced that seventh-round defensive end Jeffrey Gunter’s deal is done. He had 17 sacks over four years at Coastal Carolina.

Two more picks remain unsigned in Cincinnati.