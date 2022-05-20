Cole Strange asked “Is this a prank?” when Patriots called him on draft night

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 20, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
Cole Strange, Patriots First-Round Draft Pick
Getty Images

Everyone was surprised when the Patriots drafted Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round. Including Strange himself.

In fact, Strange wondered if he was being pranked when he got a call from an unknown number and the voice on the other line said he was from the Patriots, letting Strange know he was going to New England with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Cole’s father Greg Strange told MassLive.com that the call came as a shock.

“[Cole] said, ‘Sir, I don’t mean to be disrespectful at all, but I’ve gotta know because I’ve got some crazy friends. Is this a prank?’ The guy said, ‘Hold on just a second.’ And then Bill Belichick got on the phone and of course, unless you’ve been under a rock for the last 20 years, you know Bill Belichick’s voice,” Greg Strange said. “As soon as I heard Bill Belichick’s voice, Cole and I both started screaming and hugging and acting crazy. Probably saying a bunch of inappropriate stuff. We were so excited. To his credit, you’ve gotta love the guy, Belichick is sitting there and when we got through, the first break he had, he said, ‘Hey Cole, you’ve gotta act like you’ve been there, man.’ It was classic to us. We absolutely loved it.”

Strange was not expected to be a first-round pick, and Belichick took some criticism for a pick that many viewed as a reach. Even Strange didn’t see it coming.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Cole Strange asked “Is this a prank?” when Patriots called him on draft night

  1. Another awful draft pick by BB. The most overrated coach ever (70-79 without Brady) doens’t understand the concept of value at all. What a joke.

  4. When I took a pre-draft look at him I thought he was undersized but an unbelievable mover. My team likes massive guards and it wouldn’t be a fit but really thought he would be perfect in the right system. His value increased to first round as he was the only guard in the draft that could do what he does. I really see NE as a run heavy offense next year.

  5. There is a reason all ex Patriot assistants fail without Brady. Now Bill is stumbling and bumbling without him too.

  6. His reaction was basically the same as everyone else outside the Pats war room.

  7. Even the kid they drafted knew he shouldn’t have been drafted in the first round LOL

  8. Just an embarrassing pick regardless of whether he’s good or not. The draft is about value. If the Jets drafted this guy, Pats fans would be laughing.

  9. Gotta love all the armchairs running their mouth before the kid even gets to training camp.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.