Colts negotiating with Nick Foles

For the second consecutive year, the Colts are looking to add a quarterback who previously played for head coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia.

Last year it was Carson Wentz, who didn’t pan out. This year it’s Nick Foles, who is currently negotiating with the Colts and could get a deal done by next week, according to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Reich said this week that the Colts would have interest in adding a veteran quarterback, and of the quarterbacks available, Foles would make the most sense. Foles was Super Bowl LII MVP as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, with Reich as the offensive coordinator.

Foles has spent the last two years with the Bears and has also spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams in addition to his two separate stints with the Eagles.

If the Colts sign him, Foles will likely become the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Indianapolis also has Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan and Jack Coan in the quarterback room but would prefer a more proven backup if Ryan were to go down.