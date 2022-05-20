Colts sign Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann

Getty Images

The Colts have all of their 2022 draft picks under contract.

The team announced that tight end Jelani Woods and tackle Bernhard Raimann signed their four-year rookie deals on Friday. They were last of eight players selected last month to seal deals with the team.

Woods transferred from Oklahoma State to Virginia ahead of the 2021 season. He caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Cavaliers after catching 31 passes over three years in the Big 12.

Central Michigan moved Raimann from tight end to tackle in 2020 and he started on the left side of their offensive line for the last two years. Matt Pryor is currently set to play that spot for the Colts and Braden Smith is set for the right side.