Drew Brees could end up on the No. 2 team at Fox

May 20, 2022
With Greg Olsen getting bumped from the No. 2 team to the No. 1 team at Fox while Fox awaits the arrival of Tom Brady as the $37.5-million-per-year top analyst, Fox has an opening on its second team.

As noted by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, that spot could go to Drew Brees.

Brees, technically employed by NBC but (as Marchand reported on Sunday) not expected to return, wants to call games. There are no games for him to call at NBC. Fox, meanwhile, has an obvious opening.

“If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best — maybe last — chance to do it,” Marchand tweeted. “Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there.”

The simple reality is that most seats are filled. One remains open, at least until Olsen gets bumped back down to No. 2 by Brady. But that at least gives Brees a year or two or maybe even more (depending on how long Brady keeps playing) to hone his craft and position himself for whatever the broadcasting reality will be once Brady shows up.

  1. Don’t do it Fox. Brees isn’t good at this. Olsen isn’t really either. Start mining for more talent.

  2. Brees is just not that good at calling games, at least for now. The position at Fox perhaps will allow him to hone his crafts. He certainly knows the game but his delivery has to be fluent and casual without hesitation and expresses the excitement of the game at the same time. Finding that middle ground between plainspokenness and educational to the laymen is not easy. That’s why John Madden was monumental. Wish him luck.

  3. It might help if Brees was, ya know, somewhat interesting. He’s just dull.

    I thought he was looking down the road to politics so that might be his play… come to think of it, he might fit in at Fox.

