Former Buccaneers tight end Calvin Magee dies at 59

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers tight end Calvin Magee died from a heart attack last weekend, Jacksonville State announced Friday. He was 59.

“Calvin Magee was part of the Tampa Bay community for many years, first as a Buccaneers player, and then as a high school and college coach,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “We send our condolences to his family, friends and the countless players he impacted in his more than three decades coaching the game.”

Magee was entering his first season as an assistant coach at Jacksonville State, where he was to have served as the team’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family — wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother.”

Magee had previously coached under Rodriguez at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona.

Magee spent last season as running backs coach at Duke. He’s also had coaching stints at South Florida (1996-2000), Michigan (2008-10), Pittsburgh (2011), New Mexico (2018) and Ole Miss (2019).

He was an All-American tight end at Southern University before the Bucs signed him in 1985. He played four seasons with the Bucs, seeing action in 56 games with 34 starts.

Magee caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards and 11 touchdowns in his NFL career.