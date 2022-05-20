Joe Burrow: I love playing the Ravens because they talk

Posted by Josh Alper on May 20, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Games between the Ravens and Bengals were not a lot of fun for Cincinnati for a long stretch of time, but the 2021 season represented a break from tradition.

The Bengals won the AFC North and went to the Super Bowl while the Ravens missed the postseason for the first time since 2017. Part of the reason for those outcomes were a pair of Bengals blowouts over the Ravens. They won 41-17 at home in Week 7 and 41-21 in Baltimore in Week 16 with Joe Burrow putting up huge numbers both times.

He threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting and 525 yards and four touchdowns in the rematch. During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow said that the Ravens like to talk a lot of trash and that makes him love the meetings with their divisional rivals all the more.

“I love playing the Ravens because they talk,” Burrow said. “They talk. I love that. . . . [The score] was a lot to a little. I threw for 520-something in the second one and I threw for 400-something in the first one. Ja’Marr had like 260-something yards the first game. Yeah, I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk. I don’t start the talking, but I usually — if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit.”

Poking the Bengals quarterback didn’t work out for the Ravens last season. On a Sunday night in Week 5, we’ll find out if the Ravens try something different this time around.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Joe Burrow: I love playing the Ravens because they talk

  1. Burrow loves to talk himself and likes the attention his off field outfits get him. A whole new season with a larger target on his back and a much tougher schedule. Let your play do the talking Joe B.

  3. So Burrow threw for almost 1000 yard against the Ravens in two games. That’s almost 1/2 a season with of yards for Lamar!!

  4. This guy is the most like Aaron Rodgers– the wonderfully elastic arm, the sense of what is happening on the field as the play unfolds, the great mental ability to think above the fray while in the middle of the fray. Gonna be fun to watch him the next ten years.

  5. “Games between the Ravens and Bengals were not a lot of fun for Cincinnati for a long stretch of time …”
    Not sure what stretch of time you are talking about. So far in the 2020s, the series is tied 2-2. In the 2010s, the series was tied 10-10. AJ Green torched the Ravens a lot so they rarely had the upper hand.

  6. Historically, the only time games against the Ravens weren’t fun for the Bengals was during years in which Bengals games weren’t fun at all because they lost so much. Marvin Lewis had a record of 19-13 against Baltimore, so that actual long stretch of time was a pretty fun time to watch the Bengals play the Ravens

  8. nhpats2011 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:23 pm
    So Burrow threw for almost 1000 yard against the Ravens in two games. That’s almost 1/2 a season with of yards for Lamar!!

    ——————————

    Yep! RG3-2.0

  9. Joe Burrow reminds of a bigger more athletic Joe Montana with the same easy and seemingly effortless style of play. Same “Joe Cool” attitude and approach to the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.