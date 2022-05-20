Khari Blasingame could become a big piece of the Bears offense

Getty Images

The new-look Bears have spent plenty of time tearing down their pre-existing roster. However, the building up of it included a below-the-radar acquisition that could become far more conspicuous once the games begin.

The Chicago offense could have big plans for fullback Khari Blasingame.

“He’s going to be able to do some things for us outside of the traditional fullback role of just being an elite blocker,” Bears running backs coach David Walker recently said, via Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com. “He’s got some skills. He made a great catch out of the scramble drill today and went downfield. He’s good at the underneath slides. He’s a fullback by trade, but I wouldn’t consider him an old-school fullback role where he’s only going to be a lead blocker. He can handle the ball and do some things.”

In Tennessee, Blasingame was primarily a blocker. And he’s not bashful about getting physical.

“What he brings to the team is toughness,” Walker said. “You don’t have to have pads on to just watch and feel him in terms of toughness. That’s from a physical and a mental standpoint.”

Blasingame appeared in 32 games with 13 starts during three seasons with the Titans. He has three career rushing attempts and 10 career receptions. It looks like he could have plenty more with the Bears.