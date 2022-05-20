Packer-turned-Charger Corey Linsley compares Justin Herbert to Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Chargers center Corey Linsley played in Green Bay for seven seasons before signing with the Chargers last year, and he says he sees a lot of similarities between the quarterbacks he’s snapped to, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert.

“Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When Aaron was on, and he can’t be stopped, and you weren’t on, he was gonna let you know. Because he has that perfectionist, competitive fire inside of him. And that’s what Justin has.”

Linsley said Herbert has a burning desire to be the best quarterback in football.

“He just has that inside of him where he’s just like, ‘I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me.’ He watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pullups, just getting after it, man. I mean it’s 24/7, and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be,” Linsley said of Herbert.

Whether Herbert can have the career Rodgers has had remains to be seen, but for a player who’s only 24 years old, Herbert looks like he has a very promising career ahead of him.