Quinn Meinerz on blocking for Russell Wilson: Do whatever it takes until ball is gone

Getty Images

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz has slimmed down ahead of his second season and one of the reasons for the change in girth is the arrival of the quarterback he hopes to be blocking for this fall.

Meinerz said that he’s down about 10 pounds because the offense the team is building around Russell Wilson requires “being a lot faster and really trying to make the defense play the entire field.” Wilson is also adept at extending plays in the pocket, so Meinerz and other blockers will also have to have endurance in order to allow Wilson to make things happen.

“We have to block until the ball is gone, and whatever that requires and whatever you have to do is what we have to do,” Meinerz said, via the team’s website. “Especially with some of the special abilities that Russ has to evade the pocket and move things, there’s no other option. You have to keep blocking until the ball is gone. That’s the overall mentality there.”

Meinerz started the final eight games at right guard last season after Graham Glasgow suffered a season-ending injury, made one start at left guard in place of Dalton Risner earlier in the year and can also play center. He’ll compete to show that he’s the right fit somewhere in front of Wilson this season.