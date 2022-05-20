Ravens sign third-round pick Travis Jones

Getty Images

The Ravens have signed another one of their 2022 draftees.

Baltimore announced on Friday that third-round pick Travis Jones has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal.

Jones, a defensive tackle, was a three-year starter at UConn, appearing in 35 games. He recorded a total of 19.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career. He led UConn with 4.5 sacks in 2021.

Jones is the second of the Ravens’ 11 draft picks to sign. Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie was the first to agree to terms.