Report: “Holding pattern” for Seahawks, Panthers, Browns on Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Three weeks after the draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to be on the Cleveland roster. That likely will continue to be the case.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that a “holding pattern” exists as to Mayfield.

Howe reports that the Panthers and Seahawks remain interested in Mayfield. The problem continues to be the amount of Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary that Cleveland will pay, and that his next employer will carry.

Mayfield can play, if heathy. He’s currently not healthy, which reduces the urgency to resolve things.

Then there’s the Deshaun Watson situation. If Watson ends up being suspended for a significant piece of the season, the Browns may need Mayfield. Before they can do that, however, they need to rebuild the bridge to Baker.

That may be impossible. But that’s what the Browns should be doing. Both sides ultimately may need each other, and Mayfield’s best option could be to play for the Browns instead of the Seahawks or the Panthers. Mayfield may need some persuading to get there.