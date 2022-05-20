Report: “Holding pattern” for Seahawks, Panthers, Browns on Baker Mayfield

May 20, 2022
Three weeks after the draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to be on the Cleveland roster. That likely will continue to be the case.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that a “holding pattern” exists as to Mayfield.

Howe reports that the Panthers and Seahawks remain interested in Mayfield. The problem continues to be the amount of Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary that Cleveland will pay, and that his next employer will carry.

Mayfield can play, if heathy. He’s currently not healthy, which reduces the urgency to resolve things.

Then there’s the Deshaun Watson situation. If Watson ends up being suspended for a significant piece of the season, the Browns may need Mayfield. Before they can do that, however, they need to rebuild the bridge to Baker.

That may be impossible. But that’s what the Browns should be doing. Both sides ultimately may need each other, and Mayfield’s best option could be to play for the Browns instead of the Seahawks or the Panthers. Mayfield may need some persuading to get there.

6 responses to “Report: “Holding pattern” for Seahawks, Panthers, Browns on Baker Mayfield

  1. Browns gotta pay up to dump him. They made their choice with Watson. Time to move on from commercial boy.

  2. Mayfield has an attitude, but he’s definitely starting caliber (top 20 qb). Give him a stout defense and he can get you to the playoffs.

  3. I would venture to say that management has messed this up about as badly as possible. I truly feel for the fans.

  4. Mayfield is the guy that got the argg back in Cleveland, he may not be the messiah but He should be given a little love.

  5. This continues to be the weirdest storyline. The Browns clearly want to move on from Mayfield. Mayfield definitely wants to move on from the Browns. I don’t understand why the Browns don’t just eat a portion of the contract and move on. Given market rate for starting QBs, a team seemingly would be willing to pay him $10 Mln to play out the season if the Browns ate a chunk. It would be pretty sensational drama to see him play out the season with the Browns though. That would be worthy of a Hard Knocks series alone.

  6. Fault on both sides, but this is 80% on the Browns. How on earth could this be so badly managed?

