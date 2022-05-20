L’Jarius Sneed’s car shot up in Louisiana, but he wasn’t in it at the time

Posted by Charean Williams on May 20, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was not inside a car he owns when it was shot up in Louisiana sometime Friday, TMZ Sports reports.

Sneed is in Minden, Louisiana, where he played high school football, and he showed up on scene to check out his bullet-ridden Ford Bronco.

Sneed and others were questioned at the scene by officers.

Two of the cornerback’s friends were in the vehicle at the time, but no one was injured.

The shooting is believed to be random, per TMZ, and police have made no arrests.

“A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his hometown,” Saffarah Lawson, Sneed’s agent, said in a statement. “No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.”

A Chiefs’ spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and gathering information.

Sneed, a fourth-round choice of the Chiefs in 2020, has started 21 games and made five interceptions, three sacks and 117 tackles.

6 responses to “L’Jarius Sneed’s car shot up in Louisiana, but he wasn’t in it at the time

  4. amaf22 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 5:35 pm
    released? was he detained for some reason?
    “Released” from the scene. As in, if the cops tell you not to go anywhere, you wait to talk to them. After talking to the police, they will “release” you from the scene.

  6. Not Ron Mexico says:
    May 20, 2022 at 5:54 pm
    amaf22 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 5:35 pm
    released? was he detained for some reason?
    “Released” from the scene. As in, if the cops tell you not to go anywhere, you wait to talk to them. After talking to the police, they will “release” you from the scene.
    The police cannot require anyone to remain at the scene just to talk with them. There is no requirement to talk with or give any information to the police. If someone has to be “released” it means that they were detained, which means that Miranda rights apply.

