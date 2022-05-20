Several Deshaun Watson accusers sit for interview with HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
As the NFL moves inevitably toward deciding whether to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for some or all of the 2022 season, or whether to wait until the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him have resolved, some of his accusers will be speaking out.

“Several” of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions have been interviewed by HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Soledad O’Brien serves as the reporter on the story.

Per a press release from HBO, the women “detail the alleged abuse they suffering and share their reactions to” Watson’s $230 million contract with the Browns.

The show debuts Tuesday, May 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

16 responses to “Several Deshaun Watson accusers sit for interview with HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

  1. The everlasting nightmare of being a Browns fan continues… Head hung in shame. Thanks front office leadership.

  3. 6 picks, and the highest guaranteed contract every for this. The most Browns move ever.

  6. Good. The NFL showed with the Ray Rice case that they’ll pick and choose who gets punished and try to get away with as much as they can while only caring about the optics. There’s no video for this case, and the NFL would be elated to sweep it under the rug like they have with other high profile players. Whether watson is guilty or not it shouldn’t just disappear because he has money and fame.

  7. Bad timing for Watson. Some of the accusers on TV Tuesday night & perhaps a decision from the league next Friday before a holiday weekend.

    I believe he’ll be suspended for 25 games (2022 season & half of 2023).

    League is going to emulate the Trevor Bauer suspension. NFL does not want to be viewed as anti woman.

  8. Can we send the Browns to London to anchor NFL Europe II?

  9. To “protect the shield,” Roger may want to announce a stiff punishment AFTER the interviews air.

  10. How’s that “adult” at Quarterback looking for you Cleveland?!

  11. I am willing to believe the possibility that this guy didn’t break any laws and maybe that he doesn’t even think he acted inappropriately. I’m also willing to believe that some of these women are just after money. but all that being said, I don’t understand why these cases weren’t settled a long time ago. It doesn’t even matter if all these cases end up getting dismissed for lack of evidence or whatever. This is all going to hang over him forever.

  13. This will give us an opportunity to judge the credibility of the accusers and the seriousness of the allegations. Should get good ratings.

  16. The arrogance to not settle is what I find unbelievable..you got out of Texas..you got your money..obviously you acted inappropriately why not pay the money and move on n

