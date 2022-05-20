Shane Waldron: Getting DK Metcalf his touches makes us a better offense

Getty Images

Whether Geno Smith, Drew Lock, or Someone Else ends up as the Seahawks starting quarterback in 2022, that QB1 is going to have DK Metcalf as his primary target.

It doesn’t appear like the Seahawks and Metcalf are headed for a divorce, with both the receiver and head coach Pete Carroll each saying this month that a long-term deal will get done. So that means the quarterback will have to get him the ball.

During an interview on sports radio KJR on Thursday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron noted that the more Metcalf is involved, the better off the team will be.

“With DK’s skill set, that’s something we are striving to do, is get DK his touches,” Waldron said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “Because that’s going to make us a better offense… I put that on us.”

Waldron also said that Metcalf has “increased his leadership role” on the team in the wake of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner’s respective departures.

“He’s driven to succeed,” Waldron said. “It’s knowing he has a skill set that, really, is a top-notch skill set. …The sky’s the limit for DK for what he can be in this league.”

Playing all 17 games last season, Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards with 12 touchdowns. In 2020, Metcalf was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro after recording 83 receptions for 1,303 yards with 10 TDs.