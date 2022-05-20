Texans cut Jimmy Moreland

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are closing out the week by parting ways with a cornerback.

According to multiple reports, the Texans waived cornerback Jimmy Moreland on Friday.

Moreland joined the team as a waiver claim last September. He had been a seventh-round pick in Washington in 2019 and spent his first two seasons with the NFC East club.

He appeared in 30 games and made 10 starts while in Washington and played in seven games after joining the Texans. He has 88 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

The Texans drafted Derek Stingley in the first round and they recently claimed Kendall Sheffield off of waivers. Steven Nelson, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King, Tremon Smith, and Isaac Yiadom are also on hand at cornerback.