Titans keep pushing for new, not refurbished, stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 14 Saints at Titans
Getty Images

The Titans continue to press for a new stadium, and they continue to resist the possible refurbishment of their existing home in Nashville.

Via the Tennessean, Titans president/CEO Burke Nihill said that a new stadium is the best long-term solution for the team and its current hometown.

Nihill presented to the Metro Sports Authority on Thursday an analysis by AECOM Hunt construction, which concluded that Nissan Stadium will require $1.2 billion to renovate with another $900 million in upgrades in order to remain relevant through 2039, the term of the current lease. That’s $2.1 billion. A new stadium is expected to cost between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion.

The Titans, like most other NFL teams, would like to foist the bulk of the expense onto the taxpayers. Based on prior reports and public comments, a new stadium would be built with $700 million in private money — and $1.5 billion in public money, far and away a new record.

“The mayor said it last week . . . that in his opinion, doing nothing is not an option,” Nihill told reporters. “I think we’ve seen it that way for three or four years. Probably longer. Just understanding that the condition of this building, the increasing NFL standards and really all standards for building that we had to stop plugging holes and come up with a comprehensive solution. . . . The building condition of the current building [and] the inflexibility of the current building makes it hard to picture that building being a 50- or 60-year-old building, which is what it would be if we extended the lease and did the financing necessary to do a large-scale renovation.”

Giving the Titans added leverage is the notion that, per Nihill, it will cost the Metro Sports Authority $1.8 billion to keep the stadium up to snuff through 2039. Thus, the obvious alternative is to just build a new one.

Mayor John Cooper has proposed that the Titans, not the Metro Sports Authority, be responsible for stadium maintenance and improvement costs, if a new facility is built. Cooper also has asked that the Titans cover any construction cost overruns.

So the options currently are: (1) spend a lot of taxpayer money on a new stadium; (2) spend a lot of taxpayer money to meet contractual obligations to maintain and upgrade the current stadium; or (3) breach the obligations under the current lease and risk the Titans will do to Nashville what the franchise did to Houston in the 1990s — leave town.

Choose wisely, Nashville, because if the team ever gets a chance to go get elsewhere what it can’t get there, it won’t take two guesses to figure out what it will do.

14 responses to “Titans keep pushing for new, not refurbished, stadium

  1. As a Houstonian pushing 50, I’m getting major deja vu vibes………. Better give the Adams family what they want, Nashville. You know what, don’t listen to me…. I’m sure they would never move the team.

  2. If the taxpayers are fronting the bill for capital expenditures it’s the taxpayers who should own the team. Enough of this.

  3. Where do NFL owners think they can move next? London? St. Louis? San Diego? Oakland? Mexico City? Toronto? A second team in Chicago? A third team in LA or New York? Sooner or later, they will saturate the market of municipalities with the desire and ability to fund their spaceship stadiums. If Congress had any backbone (I know, I know), it would outlaw this practice of municipal stadium funding. All they would have to do is pull the anti-trust exemption.

    Also, speaking from experience, having been to Nissan/LP/Adelphia etc. many times, that stadium is just fine for a team without a deep-set fan base and a low history of tradition like the Titans. Nashville is cool enough to be just fine without them.

  4. It it actually costs that much to repair (what a bogus analysis), then they should be suing the original builders. I hate being lied to about the reasons for a cash-grab to build another ridiculous stadium.

  6. What are potential destinations if the Titans depart Nashville? Saint Louis? Dallas? Oklahoma City? London? San Diego? This is why the NFL should not expand beyond 32 teams. As long as there are more cities than available franchises they can always get stadiums built on the public’s dime.

  7. The best thing for the Titans would be a new stadium? Lol, the best thing for Nashville would be for the Titans to pay in full for the $2.2 billion dollar stadium they want.

  10. Obviously, if the new stadium cost to the taxpayer is about the same as restoring and upgrading the existing facility, you build a new one. The question really boils down to what the costs will be to maintain or upgrade the new stadium. If the team can assure the taxpayer they will foot the ongoing costs of a new one; build away!

  11. With Nashville being a destination city, a new stadium that would attract a lot of events and be a part of superbowl rotation may actually make sense. As opposed to some places farther north where buildings are built for 8 games per year.

  12. Where would the Titans move?

    San Antonio.

    Ownership still lives in Texas, are Longhorn alumni, and this would rebirth the Oilers as the “Texas Oilers.”

  13. Seems like a steep amount just for a renovation. It’s not like the stadium is a decrepit mess like San Diego or Oakland had. TN or Nashville should audit the findings. Even building on the current location could save a fortune on infrastructure.

  14. Does it really matter what a fan from the NY Jets thinks or NE Patriots? No.

    Its all local and always will be. If you want the prestige that comes with being a NFL town, you are gonna have to pay your fair share. If not, let the Titans go and I’m sure some locality will happily foot that bill with the State elsewhere.

    This is a local and State voters issue. Let them decide and live with consequences.

