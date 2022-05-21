Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says “no settlement talks are in the offing”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texan
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. At one point last year, 18 of the cases were ready to be settled; currently, none are.

Lawyer Rusty Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that “no settlement talks are in the offing.”

If the cases don’t settle, they’ll eventually have to go to trial. It’s now likely that the trials won’t begin until 2023. And it will be difficult if not impossible to conduct 22 trials during the 2023 offseason, especially if Watson intends to participate fully in the offseason program.

So what will the NFL do? Wait for the cases to end? Impose discipline now and be done with it? Discipline Watson now, while keeping the door open to discipline him later, based on how the cases unfold?

Regardless of what the league does, the cases will linger. It’s a burden that Texans fans previously had to carry. Browns fans get to deal with it now, even though Watson has more than enough money to end these cases today, if he wanted to.

19 responses to “Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says “no settlement talks are in the offing”

  3. Easy solution. Paid leave until the cases are resolved, then the NFL can issue any necessary discipline.

  4. Good for him! Keep your money!

    Kanye West -> Late Registration -> Track 4

  5. What effect would it have on the 22 lawsuits if the NFL did find him guilty? Surely the NFL knows that if they find him guilty of conduct detrimental to the leagues code of conduct it will work against him in the civil cases and in effect hurt one of its supporting team’s images.

  6. Do you think the winner of this lawsuit will win the super bowl, I kinda think the nfc is a little weak this year and the winner could come out of this lawsuit

  7. Rich Roberts says:
    May 21, 2022 at 7:32 pm

    So…if it’s just a money grab, why isn’t this settled?

    ———————————————-

    The accused has to be the one willing to settle. Of course the plaintiffs have to be willing to accept a settlement also. There’s no indication that the plaintiffs have refused any offers.

  8. Yes the best solution is the one the NFL seems to be saying they arent inclined towards.

    -Commissioners exempt list this until they are adjudicated.
    -Suspension with no pay(likely a year) after wards.

  9. Read the article, he tried to settle the complaints. He said it was all or none of them, and four of the women refused his offer. So they go to trial.

  10. You can pay them now, or you can pay them later.

    But you are paying them….no doubt.

  11. All this, and a Guaranteed nearly Quarter of a BILLION Dollar Contract!!

  12. They should wait until every media source interviews every woman involved to show what a pig he is and then make a high settlement and the NFL will have a true guage of how scummy this guy is and give him a 2 season suspension.

  16. Didn’t Florio suggested at the beginning couple years ago that the accused should have settled it as soon as possible? Mike was right!

  17. Read the article, he tried to settle the complaints. He said it was all or none of them, and four of the women refused his offer. So they go to trial.

    So if it was a money grab, as some assume (with no evidence to back it), then it wasn’t a money grab at all.

  18. It strikes me that everyone here — and elsewhere — has missed the major issue here….

    Deshaun needs a girlfriend.

    Somebody needs to get one for him, as he is apparently incapable of finding one himself (22 different masseuse’s — seriously. Reeks of desperation. If he really wanted a massage he would have a single one to do that, not trying a different one each week to find some “satisfaction”).

  19. However this plays out legally for Watson one thing is guaranteed…..Browns fans will be the ones punished.

