Despite $5.9 million pay cut, Graham Glasgow says staying in Denver was his best option

Getty Images

Broncos offensive lineman Graham Glasgow suffered a broken leg and torn ligaments last season, and to add insult to injury, he took a $5.9 million pay cut this year. But he says he’s OK with it all.

Glasgow said he still thinks Denver is the best place for him, and the reality is that his 2022 salary wasn’t guaranteed, and given his injury he wasn’t going to make a lot of money elsewhere if he had refused to take a pay cut and the Broncos had released him.

“It just really came down to, I love the area, my wife loves it here, I like playing here and I feel like it was the best option I had coming off the injury I had,” he said, via the Denver Post. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”

Glasgow wasn’t ready to go during the Broncos’ first minicamp, but he said he expects to be cleared for training camp, making a full recovery from a serious — and expensive — injury.