Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert says understanding Mike McDaniel’s offense gives him an edge

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a great deal of experience with new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: Mostert spent five years in San Francisco while McDaniel was first the run game coordinator and then the offensive coordinator. Mostert says that experience will pay off.

Mostert explained precisely what McDaniel is going to need from his running backs, and it’s something Mostert did for years.

“It’s wide zone from a typical run scheme, but we do a lot of inside zone,” Mostert said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There’s several different ways that we can attack the defense. When it comes to wide zone reads and stuff like that, you really have to just make your mark and that’s putting your foot in the ground and getting up field. You can’t just be a running back in the league; you have to also understand the blocking scheme, and if a lot of running backs tell you differently then they’re foolish on their part. With this offense, you definitely have to understand the blocking scheme and what the defensive front is and how the linebackers overplay the run and how do you counterbalance that.”

Mostert had one very good postseason in San Francisco, after the 2019 season, when he ran for 336 yards and five touchdowns in three postseason games. But his time with the 49ers is also remembered for an inability to stay healthy. At age 30, Mostert is closer to the end of his career, but McDaniel is still hoping a running back who understands the offense can make an immediate impact.